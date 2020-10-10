STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Employees' unions of Ordnance Factory Board call off strike following talks: Defence Ministry

The federations of the OFB had given the call for the indefinite strike against the defence ministry's move to corporatise the 200-year-old organisation that supplies ammunition to the defence forces.

Published: 10th October 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three major employees' federations of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which operates 41 ammunition production facilities across the country, on Friday called off their proposed indefinite strike from Monday following talks with the government, defence ministry officials said.

The federations of the OFB had given the call for the indefinite strike against the defence ministry's move to corporatise the 200-year-old organisation that supplies ammunition to the defence forces.

Last month, the government constituted an Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to oversee the process of corporatisation of the OFB which was strongly opposed by the three unions.

The federations claimed to have support of over 70,000 employees of the OFB.

Additional Director General (Media and Communication) in the defence ministry A Bharat Bhushan Babu said the unions called off their strike following a "conciliation meeting" with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He said the ministry received a notice on August 4 from the three federations for the proposed strike from October 12 following which it referred the matter last month to the Chief Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Labour and Employment to initiate conciliation in the matter.

"After a conciliation meeting today, the federations have called off the proposed strike from October 12," the spokesperson said.

Babu said it was agreed by the representatives of the federations and officials of the defence ministry that during the pendency of the on-going conciliation proceedings, the ministry will abide by the provisions of Section 33(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act 1947.

The provision stipulates that the employer cannot alter the conditions of service of the employees till the conclusion of conciliation proceedings.

"However, it will not affect the government's decision to corporatise Ordnance Factory Board," he said.

Babu said the defence ministry has also invited the representatives of the federations to meet secretary, Department of Defence Production and the Empowered Group of Ministers to put forward their issues and grievances.

At present, the government has to shell out around Rs 5,000 crore annually to pay salaries of the OFB employees.

Additionally, it gives around Rs 3,000 crore to OFB as operational cost.

The ordnance factories were set up as "captive centres" to serve the needs of the armed forces, but they have been facing performance-related issues for a long time.

The defence ministry if of the view that the present structure of OFB is inconsistent with the requirement of production centre which calls for lot of flexibility at managerial and functional level.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ordnance Factory Board Employees' unions Defence Ministry
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp