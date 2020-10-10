STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi seeks Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Manjhi also made a plea to convert Paswan's 12, Janpath bungalow in New Delhi, where the Lok Janshakti Party founder lived for the past 31 years since 1989.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday demanded that Bharat Ratna be conferred posthumously on Dalit leader Ramvilas Paswan.

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Manjhi also made a plea to convert Paswan's 12, Janpath bungalow in New Delhi, where the Lok Janshakti Party founder lived for the past 31 years since 1989, to a memorial.

The demand for according the country's highest civilian award to the former union minister, who died on Thursday, has also been separately made by his younger brother and LJP Lok Sabha member Pashupati Kumar Paras and Bihar minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar.

Manjhi, himself a Dalit leader who suspended his all poll-related engagements in Gaya to pay tribute to Paswan in Patna, told reporters that he was demanding Bharat Ratna for Paswan so that future generations could be told about him and his services for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

ALSO READ | Ram Vilas Paswan laid to rest with full state honours

The HAM chief is contesting the Assembly election from Imamganj in Gaya where voting will be held in the first phase on October 28.

He contested the views expressed by some people that Dalits lack administrative capability, and cited names of departed leaders such as Jagjivan Ram, who was deputy prime minister and defence minister in the 1970s, and Ramvilas Paswan in support of his argument.

Manjhi hailed Paswan's work in particular as a railway minister in 1998 in the United Front government.

He was the consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Paras, an LJP MP, has also made a plea for bestowing Bharat Ratna on his elder brother.

Bihar minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar also sought Bharat Ratna for Paswan.

"I support the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on Ramvilas Paswan for his works to bring Dalits and those hailing from the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream," Prem Kumar tweeted.

Ramvilas Paswan had shot to national fame after winning the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Hajipur seat with a record margin of votes on Janata Party ticket.

Since then, he represented the seat for eight times.

Born on July 5, 1946 in a poor Dalit family in Saharbanni village of Bihar's Khagaria district, Paswan had started his political journey with a win in the state Assembly election from Alauli on Samyukta Socialist Party ticket in 1969.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitan Ram Manjhi Ram Vilas Paswan Bharat Ratna
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp