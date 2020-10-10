STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana cops say bizman faked own death for insurance money, yet to identify body claimed by his kin

Police said they have found the businessman, Ram Mehar (35), alive in Chhattisgarh and are now investigating to identify the person whose body was found in the burning car

Published: 10th October 2020 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A Haryana businessman allegedly faked his own death so that his family could claim insurance, police said three days after they recovered a charred body from his car and were told by the family that he had been killed for Rs 11 lakh.

Police said they have found the businessman, Ram Mehar (35), alive in Chhattisgarh and are now investigating to identify the person whose body was found in the burning car in Hansi Tuesday night.

Earlier, police had registered a case on the complaint from Mehar''s family.

Based on that complaint and the recovery of the badly charred body from the vehicle, the police had said some unidentified assailants allegedly burnt the businessman to death after looting Rs 11 lakh cash from him in Haryana''s Hisar district.

The incident had triggered a strong reaction from opposition parties and the Congress had said there was a “jungle raj” in the BJP-ruled Haryana.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh told PTI Friday, “During the course of investigations, we got some vital clues on the basis of which we traced Ram Mehar to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Friday. We are bringing him here”.

“He fabricated his death detail and the loot incident,” he said.

Asked if the person whose body was found from inside Mehar''s burning car had been identified, Singh said, “We are making further investigations. Once Mehar, who is now an accused, is brought back, he will be questioned intensely and more facts will emerge.”

Asked as to why Mehar could have taken such a step, Singh said, “During our investigations so far, it has come to light that he had two insurances in his name and the sum assured in one was Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh in another. His kin would have got the amount in case of his death. This probably looks as the reason behind the whole incident”.

To a question, he said it has also come to light that his business was not doing well and he could probably be under debt, but further investigations would shed moe light on this.

Singh said that he would not like to comment at this stage when asked if any family member was under scanner in the case or how the police got vital clues leading to the breakthrough.

He said police had earlier lodged a complaint based on the statement of the family.

“He had called up the family over phone saying some people were following his car and apprehended that they wanted to loot the amount he was carrying and may cause him harm.

“Police immediately swung into action and we found the burning car and a badly charred body. Later, we were investigating the case with a dacoity-cum-murder angle,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, Mehar, a resident of Data village on Bhatla-Data road in Hansi, was going home in his car.

Police had earlier said the attackers intercepted his car and then allegedly looted him and set the car on fire after locking him inside it.

Police quoting the family had said Mehar owns a factory of disposable cups and plates in Barwala and was coming to Data village from Hisar after withdrawing Rs 11 lakh from a bank. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
insurance claim fake accidental death Haryana
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp