India committed to peace in Afghanistan: Jaishankar after meeting with Abdullah

A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Welcomed his insights and perspectives on recent developments.

Published: 10th October 2020 10:48 AM

S Jaishankar with Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah | tWITTER

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday called on top Afghan negotiator Abdullah Abdullah and reassured him that India was committed to peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan. “Pleased to meet Chairman HCNR @DrabdullahCE.

A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Welcomed his insights and perspectives on recent developments. As a neighbour, India remains committed to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

The Afghan negotiator said bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed as also was the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations. “As always pleased to meet HE @DrSJaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. We exchanged views on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, bilateral relations, & regional support for peace efforts. He assured me of India’s full support for peace in Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

The meeting comes a day after the Afghan negotiator met with PM Narendra Modi, who assured him of India’s support in the peace process. Abdullah is on a five-day trip to India to garner support from key partners on the peace negotiations with the Taliban that are currently underway in Doha. 

He also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane.

Jaishankar had virtually taken part in the opening ceremony of the peace talks where he said the process must Afghan-led and must ensure that Afghanistan’s soil is not used for anti-India activities. Abdullah had visited Islamabad before coming to Delhi where he briefed Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa about the peace process.

