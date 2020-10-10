STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jai Jeet Singh appointed as new Maharashtra ATS chief

A total of 15 IPS officers were transferred on Friday. Singh, currently posted as ADG, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), will now head the ATS.

Published: 10th October 2020

Maharashtra police

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed Additional Director General of Police Jai Jeet Singh as chief of the state's Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).

A total of 15 IPS officers were transferred on Friday.

According to the state home department's orders, Singh, currently posted as ADG, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), will now head the ATS.

The 1990-batch IPS officer will succeed Deven Bharti who has been transferred as ADG, State Security Corporation, the order stated.

Singh has served in the state in various capacities, including long stints in naxal-affected districts and in Mumbai.

In 2006 he went on deputation to the Government of India and served as Deputy Inspector General in the CISF for four years, among other assignments.

Senior IPS officer Prabhat Kumar has been posted as ADG Anti Corruption Bureau, whereas Naval Bajaj has been appointed as ADG Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state.

Niket Kaushik has been appointed as Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.

Current Joint CP (EOW) Rajvardhan has been transferred as Special Inspector General, Prevention of Atrocities against Women, while Sanjay Mohite has been posted as IG Konkan Range, the order stated.

 

