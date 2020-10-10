STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jamshedpur girl gang-raped at gunpoint, five held: Police

Among those held is a minor who has been sent to a juvenile home, while the others were remanded to jail, he added.

Published: 10th October 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Five persons were apprehended in connection with the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Saturday.

The girl was out with her boyfriend in the Bagbera area late on Tuesday when the accused arrived at the spot and forcibly took her to Kaliadih Gaushala at gunpoint, Senior Superintendent of Police Tamil Vanan said.

She was raped there while the boyfriend was tied up, he said.

Among those held is a minor who has been sent to a juvenile home, while the others were remanded to jail, he added.

Those arrested are Shankar Tiu, Roshan Kujur, Suraj Patro and Sunny Soren, the officer said.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from them, he said.

"Soon after the incident, the police registered a case and started investigating it. The girl had initially said that she was abducted while she was returning from dance class. However, it was found wrong during the investigation," Vanan said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamshedpur Jharkhand gang rape
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp