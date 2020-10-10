STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maha Vikas Aghadi government confused on all fronts: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Patil claimed the decision to postpone MPSC exams should have been taken much earlier if it had been done for the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said the Uddhav Thackeray government was "most confused" on all fronts and claimed the decision to postpone MPSC exams should have been taken much earlier if it had been done for the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The MPSC exam scheduled for October 11 were postponed on Friday with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government claiming candidates had not got time to study due to libraries etc being closed during the lockdown.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is most confused on all fronts. The government has no idea or direction on so many issues. It postponed the MPSC exams on the grounds of COVID-19 crisis. If this is the true reason, then the exam should have been postponed earlier," said Patil.

He said the real reason for the exam being postponed was the Maratha reservation issue. Maratha outfits across the state are agitating after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of the quota for the community in jobs and education. "The MVA government has not even approached the Supreme Court within one month, which was ideally expected," the senior BJP leader said.

Incidentally, state minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan had on Friday said the decision to postpone MPSC exams was due to the outbreak and not "any pressure".

