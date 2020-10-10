STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan launches toll-free helpline for mental health services

Raghu Sharma informed the facility of free tele-counselling is being provided to patients with mental health issues through the helpline.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A toll-free government helpline for mental health ''Mann Samvad'' was launched on Saturday in Rajasthan.

Inaugurating the helpline 1800-180-0018, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has been continuously strengthening mental health services during the coronavirus period.

Sharma informed the facility of free tele-counselling is being provided to patients with mental health issues that through the helpline.

He said the government is fully sensitive towards the mental health of patients.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said counselling and treatment is being provided by all mental health professionals at all COVID treatment centres across the state.

The minister said mental health facilities are being provided to remote areas through OPD, IPD and camps in all 33 districts of the state.

He said that loneliness, employment crisis, fear, anxiety and mental stress have increased the rate of mental disorder amid the coronavirus crisis, but the government is providing relief to the affected people by doing the best we can in the field of mental health.

PTI AG HDA 10101734 NNNN

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Mental Health Services Mental Health Services
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp