Security guard booked for hitting dog with bricks in Punjab

By ANI

LUDHIANA (PUNJAB): A man has been booked for allegedly injuring a dog with bricks in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the man was working as a security guard in a residential society. The police registered a case after the video of him hitting the dog went viral.

"Security personnel of a residential society in Ludhiana allegedly injured a dog by hitting it with bricks. The dog died later. An FIR has been registered under sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act based on residents' statements. The probe is being done," Jagdev Singh, SHO said.

"The video of the incident has surfaced on social media," said Singh.