STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Committee set up to probe manhandling of Congress' Tara Yadav in UP's Deoria

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said that the Commission has taken cognisance and condemned the incident.

Published: 11th October 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Tara Yadav

Congress leader Tara Yadav

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Congress unit of Uttar Pradesh has set up a three-member committee to inquire about the incident wherein a Congress' leader Tara Yadav was manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria district.

The incident happened on Saturday when Tara Yadav was thrashed for questioning the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat in the upcoming by-polls for Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The committee which has been set up on Sunday will submit its report within 3 days, the party said in a release. Two workers--Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Santhwar have been suspended from the party after the incident.

ALSO READ | Congress woman leader objects party's decision to give ticket to 'rapist', thrashed by workers in UP

Urging Priyanka Gandhi to take action, Tara Yadav said, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said that the Commission has taken cognisance and condemned the incident. She asserted that those found guilty should be punished as per the law.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident wherein a woman party worker was beaten up by around 25 people. It is a serious matter as when we are saying women should join politics, political people behave like 'gundas' with a woman. It's time that they should be punished," Sharma said.
 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Tara Yadav NCW
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp