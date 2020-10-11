Congress woman leader objects party's decision to give ticket to 'rapist', thrashed by workers in UP

By Online Desk

Congress Uttar Pradesh leader Tara Yadav was attacked by her fellow workers after she objected the party's decision to give a ticket to alleged rapist Mukund Bhaskar for the upcoming by-polls in the state.

A video soon surfaced on soical media platforms where Tarav Yadav is seen being manhandled by the workers at a Congress party event in Deoria.

Speaking to ANI, Tara Yadav said "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action"

Standing for the rights of women, Tara Yadav said that she objected the party's decision to give ticket to Mukund Bhaskar keeping in mind how Congress was fighting for the justice of the dalit girl who was gang raped in Hathras.

Congress' Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria.(10.10)



She says,“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action” pic.twitter.com/MYYp8k1GLX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

Tara Yadav said "on one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for Hathras rape case victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken cognizance of the matter.

"It is a serious matter as when we are saying women should join politics, political people behave like 'gundas' with a woman. It's time that they should be punished" said Rekha Sharma to ANI.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of a woman worker being beaten up by supporters of a leader in Deoria, #UttarPradesh. Our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup for swift investigation in the matter. The Commission has also sought security for the woman and her family. https://t.co/sRyP3aKcLE — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 11, 2020

Many leaders have shared the video on social media platforms demanding action from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(Inputs from ANI)