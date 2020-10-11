STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to resume from October 15: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Published: 11th October 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra, home to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, will resume its service from October 15.

The move comes after his recent discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal regarding resumption of the train to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Navratri festival.

"As follow-up to discussion with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal two days back, Ministry of Rly has announced resumption of #VandeBharatExpress train from New Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi from 15th October. A huge relief & exciting information for pilgrims on the eve of #Navratri," Singh tweeted.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

Train services in the country, which were halted in late March due to coronavirus induced lockdown, are being resumed in a graded manner.

