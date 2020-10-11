Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar criticises Narendra Modi government's disinvestment policy

By PTI

AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Manik Sarkar has criticised the BJP led NDA government's disinvestment policy and said that foreign private companies are being allowed to enter the strategic defence and ordnance manufacturing sector.

Addressing the All India Lawyers Unions (AILU) West Tripura district conference here on Saturday, Sarkar said that "all doors and windows of the country were opened for handing over the defence and ordnance manufacturing sector to foreign private enterprises."

The CPI(M) Politburo member said ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre it started handing over PSUs one after another to private companies including foreign corporate houses.

"Strategic sector like defence and ordnance manufacturing, which is important to safeguard the country and protect its sovereignty, are being handed over to foreign private enterprises. All doors and windows of India were opened in this front", he said.

Sarkar said people of the country are facing the twin problem of economic crisis and COVID.

He said, the CPI(M) had demanded Rs 7,500 monthly allowance to families below tax slabs for 6-7 months along with free ration and better healthcare facilities for them during the COVID situation and added that the factory workers and migrant workers are the worst hit during the pandemic.

Sarkar, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Tripura Assembly requested the lawyers to stand united to protect the rights of the poor and working-class people.