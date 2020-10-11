STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar criticises Narendra Modi government's disinvestment policy

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar said people of the country are facing the twin problem of economic crisis and COVID.

Published: 11th October 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Manik Sarkar has criticised the BJP led NDA government's disinvestment policy and said that foreign private companies are being allowed to enter the strategic defence and ordnance manufacturing sector.

Addressing the All India Lawyers Unions (AILU) West Tripura district conference here on Saturday, Sarkar said that "all doors and windows of the country were opened for handing over the defence and ordnance manufacturing sector to foreign private enterprises."

The CPI(M) Politburo member said ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre it started handing over PSUs one after another to private companies including foreign corporate houses.

"Strategic sector like defence and ordnance manufacturing, which is important to safeguard the country and protect its sovereignty, are being handed over to foreign private enterprises. All doors and windows of India were opened in this front", he said.

Sarkar said people of the country are facing the twin problem of economic crisis and COVID.

He said, the CPI(M) had demanded Rs 7,500 monthly allowance to families below tax slabs for 6-7 months along with free ration and better healthcare facilities for them during the COVID situation and added that the factory workers and migrant workers are the worst hit during the pandemic.

Sarkar, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Tripura Assembly requested the lawyers to stand united to protect the rights of the poor and working-class people.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi government Manik Sarkar
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp