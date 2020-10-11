STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honour killing: Cousins adamant on marriage poisoned to death in Chhattisgarh, bodies burnt

The families strongly opposed to the relation citing that such a marriage cannot be socially solemnised and will hurt their status too, the officer added. 

honour killing

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a shocking incident, cousins (children of two brothers) who fell in love and desired to get married were poisoned by their family members and burnt in Bhilai, about 40 km west of Raipur on Sunday.

The families of the youngsters were reportedly against the marriage plan as the father of the girl Ashwairya Koppal and of the boy Sri Hari were brothers.

“Ashwarya and Sri Hari were first poisoned to death by the girls’ brother Charan Koppal and uncle K Ramu. Later they set the bodies on fire at the bank of a river Shivnath. The police have recovered their burnt bodies.

“Following interrogation, both the accused have confessed to their crime. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC 320 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 201 (disappearance of evidence and giving false information) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)”, said Prashant Thakur, Durg superintendent of police.

Earlier, the couple had fled to Chennai and following a police complaint lodged by their families, the duo were brought to Bhilai on October 7.  With both remaining adamant to marry against their parents’ wish, Charan and Ramu poisoned them to deaths.

