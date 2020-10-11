STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shankar Ravani, wife found dead in Dhanbad

According to Aseem Vikrant Minz, Senior Superintendent of Police, bullet injuries and stab wounds were noticed onShankar Rawani and his wife's bodies.

Published: 11th October 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

An investigation is underway to find the criminals (Representational Image)

By ANI

DHANBAD: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shankar Rawani and his wife were found murdered inside their house on Sunday in the Dhanbad district.

According to Aseem Vikrant Minz, Senior Superintendent of Police, bullet injuries and stabbing was noticed on their bodies.

"The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and the bodies were recovered this morning. Bullet injuries and stabbing wounds were noticed on bodies. The criminals locked the doors from outside while fleeing after committing the crime, SSP Minz said.

He added, "An investigation is underway to find the criminals." 

(More details waited)

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Shankar Rawani
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp