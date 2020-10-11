Over 50 per cent parents agree to re-open schools in Uttarakhand in phased manner: Survey

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Around 55-60 per cent of parents and gaurdians have agreed to re-open schools with COVID-19 precautions for class 9-12, revealed surveys by nine district administration of Uttarakhand.

The officials told The New Indian Express that schools will be re-opening only after consulting the parents.

State education minister Arvind Pandey said, "The issue will be taken up on October 14 cabinet meeting. Till then we are expecting pending reports from all 13 districts about what parents and guardians have to say about opening of schools."

The state government had instructed all 13 district magistrates to conduct a survey by October 10 on opinions of parents and guardians for re-opening of schools. However, the survey is not fully complete across the hill state.

If the parents agree to open the schools, it will be done in phases. In the first phase, classes 9 to 12 will be included, classes 6 to 12 in the second phase and all other classes in the third phase.

The Unlock 5.0 guidelines for Uttarakhand released on October 1 by the state government mentioned that decision of re-opening of schools after October 15 in a phased manner, will be done in consultation with parents, guardians and school management.

"Department of Education will prepare their own standard Operating Procedures regarding health and safety precautions for re-opening of schools/ institutions based on the SOPs issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), Ministry of Education. Government of India, keeping local requirements in view," said the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

The decision in respect of re-opening of coaching institutions (academic and professional) after October 15 2020 will be taken by the respective district magistrates in consultation with the respective coaching institution managements, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following the norms of safety and social distancing.

Meanwhile, online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of coaching and shall be encouraged, said the guidelines.

