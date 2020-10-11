STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 50 per cent parents agree to re-open schools in Uttarakhand in phased manner: Survey

In the first phase, classes 9 to 12 will be included, classes 6 to 12 in the second phase and all other classes in the third phase.

Published: 11th October 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

If the parents agree to open the schools, it will be done in phases. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Around 55-60 per cent of parents and gaurdians have agreed to re-open schools with COVID-19 precautions for class 9-12, revealed surveys by nine district administration of Uttarakhand. 

The officials told The New Indian Express that schools will be re-opening only after consulting the parents.

State education minister Arvind Pandey said, "The issue will be taken up on October 14 cabinet meeting. Till then we are expecting pending reports from all 13 districts about what parents and guardians have to say about opening of schools."

The state government had instructed all 13 district magistrates to conduct a survey by October 10 on opinions of parents and guardians for re-opening of schools. However, the survey is not fully complete across the hill state.

If the parents agree to open the schools, it will be done in phases. In the first phase, classes 9 to 12 will be included, classes 6 to 12 in the second phase and all other classes in the third phase.

ALSO READ | Remote realities: Children with disabilities bear the brunt of online education during pandemic

The Unlock 5.0 guidelines for Uttarakhand released on October 1 by the state government mentioned that decision of re-opening of schools after October 15 in a phased manner, will be done in consultation with parents, guardians and school management.

"Department of Education will prepare their own standard Operating Procedures regarding health and safety precautions for re-opening of schools/ institutions based on the SOPs issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), Ministry of Education. Government of India, keeping local requirements in view," said the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

The decision in respect of re-opening of coaching institutions (academic and professional) after October 15 2020 will be taken by the respective district magistrates in consultation with the respective coaching institution managements, based on  their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following the norms of safety and social distancing.  

Meanwhile, online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of coaching and shall be encouraged, said the guidelines.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Online Classes
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp