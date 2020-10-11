STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Republic channel TRP scam: Shiv Sena demands probe behind source of funding

Published: 11th October 2020 06:53 PM

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Screengrab of video Arnab posted on Twitter after alleged attack)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena has asked for a financial angle and money probe in the rigging of TRP by Republic TV and demanded stern actions.

Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson and editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Samana' in his weekly column said that the TRP scam has exposed the so-called TRP of a certain channel.

“It has been established that to get the TRP money was given to a certain household so that they keep watching a certain news channel. Do we need to investigate the source of funding? Who was funding and protecting this channel? The money trail needs to be investigated,” said Raut.

Raut said in the investigation, it was also revealed that 80,000 fake social media accounts were created to run the anti-Mumbai police and Maharashtra government narrative on social media.

“Most of these social media accounts are from Japan, Indonesia, and Turkestan, etc. The same accounts tarnished the image of Congress Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh earlier, now they were targeting the Thackeray family and Maharashtra government,” Raut claimed.

He said that in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case also the foreign money was used to tarnish the image of the Maharashtra government. “The world's largest political party – BJP is involved here to fund the IT cell and plot the conspiracy with one of the cinema actress. This was an international plot done by the international political party,” Raut alleged.

He said that BJP systematically developed the cyber army to attack the Opposition leaders.

“BJP won the last two Lok Sabha elections with the help of the Cyber army. This army was used against the Opposition leaders, now they are using it against the police, army and administration. This is unfortunate and it will also demoralize our upright forces."

"Union home minister Amit Shah has also earlier admitted that they have the largest social media force that can spread any message within a minute to any corner of the country. Using this cyber army for electoral gain can be understood but using it when you are in government is a dangerous trend,” Raut said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp