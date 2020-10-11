STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 9.58 lakh compensation to family in Thane for death of kin in accident

The claimants told the tribunal that the three victims worked as labourers and each of them earned Rs 40,000 in a year.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

THANE: The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of Rs 9.58 lakh to a family for the death of their three members in a road accident in 2016.

The tribunal member and District Judge M M Walimohammed in a recent order held the offending vehicle's owner responsible for payment of the compensation to the claimants with seven per cent interest perannum from the date of filing of the claim.

The claimants, a 58-year-old woman and her two daughters, told the tribunal that on August 16, 2016, the woman's husband and two sons were on way to Nashik in a car.

A speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction jumped the divider and collided head-on with the car on Nashik bypass at Bhiwandi here in Maharashtra.

The three men in the car received severe injuries and died, they said.

The claimants, while seeking compensation, told the tribunal that the three victims worked as labourers and each of them earned Rs 40,000 in a year.

The tribunal rejected the insurance policy submitted by the claimants as it was applicable fromJuly 25, 2014 toJuly 24, 2015, while the accidentoccurred in 2016.

However, the tribunal asked the offending vehicle's owner to pay the family Rs 1.75 lakh for the death of the woman's husband and Rs 3,91,500 each towards the death of her two sons.

