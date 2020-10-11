STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urges PM Modi to invite farmers for talks over farm laws issue

Badal also asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to go to Delhi and press the Centre over the issue of farm legislations.

Published: 11th October 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite protesting farmers for talks over the issue of contentious farm laws.

"Till now, no way has been found by the Centre to resolve this issue (farm laws). I request the prime minister that he should himself call a meeting of all farmers' bodies and hear them out to know their concerns," said Badal while addressing the media here.

He said not only farmers but farm labour, Arthiyas (commission agents), mandi labour among others will be hit by the new legislations.

"Farmers are on the roads and have been squatting on rail tracks," he said, adding, "If farmers are happy, then the state and country will be happy."

He said there was surplus foodgrain in the country because of the hard work of farmers of Punjab and Haryana.

Badal also asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to go to Delhi and press the Centre over the issue of farm legislations.

Badal said his party was always ready to fight for the cause of farmers.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new farm legislations and have been demanding that they should be repealed.

Badal along with his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were here to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

