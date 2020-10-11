STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Secure the leadership of Bihar with Nitish Kumar: Nadda backs JDU in Gaya

Published: 11th October 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

GAYA/PATNA: BJP chief JP Nadda said on Sunday that the Nitish Kumar government took care of the people of Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that it is important that the leadership of the state is secured with him.

Addressing an election rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, Nadda listed the development works done by the NDA government at the Centre in the last six years in the state.

"Nitish Kumar took care of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial assistance was also provided by his government to those outside the state," he said.

"Leadership of India is secured in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is important that the leadership of Bihar is secured with Nitish Kumar," he added.

Nadda said that only four medical colleges were there in Bihar, but in the last six years, the state got 14 medical colleges and work is going on for 11 others.

"New dimensions of development are being written in Bihar and it is our responsibility to drive this development," he said.

Nadda is on a day-long visit to the state to strategise the BJP's poll campaign.

He arrived on a special plane in Patna where he was given a rousing welcome by party workers outside the airport.

Nadda then visited the renowned Hanuman temple in the city and offered prayers.

He also visited the JP Niwas at Kadamkuan and garlanded the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan.

The BJP chief then proceeded to Gaya for the public meeting.

