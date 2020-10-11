STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Mamata Banerjee to brief on 'explosive' law & order situation

Dhankar later said in a tweet that there was no response from the secretariat and added that she is 'revisiting her non-responsive approach and communicate to constitutional head'.

Published: 11th October 2020 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) and CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) and CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a fresh salvo, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brief him on an urgent basis about the "explosive" law and order situation in the state. There was no response from the secretariat till Saturday night, which Dhankhar termed as "non-responsive stance" of the state government.

Dhankhar had tweeted in the morning, "....@MamataOfficial has been communicated by ACS my directive that CM Mamata Banerjee briefs me urgently on grim and explosive law and order scenario in WB CS directed to respond by 2 PM."

With no response to his query from the CMO or the chief secretary till the evening, Dhankhar tweeted "Unfortunately CS @MamataOfficial has made no response. Non-responsive stance, while holding such pivotal position as head of state bureaucratic apparatus is indicative of collapsing system, that needs to be averted."

"Hope keeping in view the august office you occupy and the applicable legal regime, you'll revisit your non-responsive approach and communicate to constitutional head as indicated by ACS (additional chief secretary) to Governor," the governor signed off.

Dhankhar had tweeted in the morning, "Am confident that keeping in view essence, letter & spirit of Constitution and alarming law and order state of affairs @MamataOfficial @WBPolice @KolkataPolice Honble CM would urgently brief me on current situation, issues of human rights, keeping public interest uppermost," the governor said in that tweet earlier on Saturday.

He had been flagging concern over law and order and other issues in several tweets in the past and seeking response from the CMO. On Friday Dhankhar said in Siliguri that more than one rape or kidnapping takes place in West Bengal every hour in the month of August as per the data provided to him officially.

The governor said that by bringing the information in public knowledge, he had performed his duty as the constitutional head by sensitising people on crime against women.

Dhankhar said that reports containing the data on crime in West Bengal for August were sent to him by the divisional commissioners, which they had simultaneously sent to the chief secretary of the state. "I have put both the Chief secretary and Home secretary on caution, I am yet to get their response," he had said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Mamata Banerjee Bengal law and order West Bebgal Secretariat
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp