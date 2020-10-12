STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP looks to expand base, eyes BSP vote bank

The BJP is apparently making no efforts to persuade the Shiromani Akali Dal to return to the NDA fold.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With its oldest ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), having parted ways, the Bhatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bracing to face the political battle in Punjab on its own and is now eying BSP vote bank to strengthen its base in the state. 

The BJP is apparently making no efforts to persuade the SAD to return to the NDA fold. “For the BJP, Punjab presents a Maharashtra-like opportunity to test the political waters on its own strength. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra in 2014, when it contested the assembly elections without alliance with Shiv Sena. The BJP will be preparing in Punjab with the clarity that the state politics is set for a multi-polar contest in the next assembly elections in 2022,” said a senior party functionary.

“With the Congress, the SAD and the AAP holding on to three poles in state politics, the BJP has an opportunity to clutch the fourth segment and consolidate roughly 38 per cent of Hindu vote base.

The BSP has for the past few elections commanded a strong base in the state, but the party is losing grip over the constituency, largely consisting of the Dalits. That will be the target for the BJP in the next two years to work on and gain acceptance,” added the BJP leader.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BSP
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp