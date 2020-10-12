BJP looks to expand base, eyes BSP vote bank

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With its oldest ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), having parted ways, the Bhatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bracing to face the political battle in Punjab on its own and is now eying BSP vote bank to strengthen its base in the state.

The BJP is apparently making no efforts to persuade the SAD to return to the NDA fold. “For the BJP, Punjab presents a Maharashtra-like opportunity to test the political waters on its own strength. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra in 2014, when it contested the assembly elections without alliance with Shiv Sena. The BJP will be preparing in Punjab with the clarity that the state politics is set for a multi-polar contest in the next assembly elections in 2022,” said a senior party functionary.

“With the Congress, the SAD and the AAP holding on to three poles in state politics, the BJP has an opportunity to clutch the fourth segment and consolidate roughly 38 per cent of Hindu vote base.

The BSP has for the past few elections commanded a strong base in the state, but the party is losing grip over the constituency, largely consisting of the Dalits. That will be the target for the BJP in the next two years to work on and gain acceptance,” added the BJP leader.