Commemorative coin as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations: PM Modi

Coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues.

Published: 12th October 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on Monday as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations.

She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.

"Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of Rs 100 would be released at 11 AM.

"This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues.

She was born on October 12, 1919.

Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are senior BJP leaders.

  • chandrasekaran
    so all deshdrohis who sided with the British will be honored. the scindia scions fought Jhansi ki Rani siding with the British . shameful. and with 28 seats going for elections. Modi does not do anything worthy other than doing politics and planning for winning elections. meanwhile country goes to dogs. 1000 sqkm gone. no worry. no jobs no worry. India slowly inching towards leading position in virus positive. no worry. UP and Delhi crime rates going sky high. no worry. nagaland ready to explode. no worry. misfortune
    11 hours ago reply
