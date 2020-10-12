STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leadership keen on ‘new role’ for Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh not on board

The central leadership of Congress may be considering a ‘new’ role for former Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The central leadership of Congress may be considering a ‘new’ role for former Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

However, it is proving to be a Herculean task for party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat because of Sidhu’s own confrontational approach and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s refusal to rehabilitate him in his cabinet with a better profile than he earlier held.

Amarinder has categorically said that Sidhu can only be re-adjusted in the cabinet as power minister, the portfolio he earlier held, since all other ministers are well-performing and can’t be replaced.

He has also staunchly opposed the idea of appointing Sidhu as Punjab Congress president, saying he joined the party only three years back. Navjot Singh Sidhu, on his part, seems to have ruined his chances by his aggressive behaviour at a tractor rally in Moga in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

At the rally, Sidhu shared the stage with the CM for the first time since the 2019 parliamentary polls and took potshots at his own party’s government and former cabinet colleagues.

Sidhu has been in virtual hibernation ever since his resignation from Amarinder’s cabinet in June last year. His name is also missing from the star campaigners’ list for Bihar assembly elections while Amarinder has found a mention.

However, Rawat is keen on bringing Navjot Singh Sidhu back to the fold. “Sidhu has the power to shine and no one can stop him. But Congress is a big party; it takes time. One should be patient to achieve something,’’ he said.

On the CM’s opposition to a bigger role for Sidhu, he said exceptions could be made in case of extraordinary people. The party high command will decide what role can be given to Sidhu and everyone will have to abide by it, Harish Rawat added.

