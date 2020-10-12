Cops leave buffalo to find its owner in theft case in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The cops in Uttar Pradesh invented a novel way to solve a buffalo theft case in Kannuaj district -- leave the decision to the animal to find its real owner.

As per sources, the case was reported from Tirwa kotwali area where one Virendra of Alinagar approached the cops at Tirwa police station and lodged a complaint against one Dharmendra of Madhavpur who used to be his friend once. Virendra claimed that Dharmendra had stolen his buffalo three days ago and had sold it to someone on Rasoolabad.

But Dharmendra refuted the allegations and claimed that the buffalo belonged to him. The sources claimed that rattled by the claims of both men, the cops thought of a unique way to settle the issue.

The police inspector in-charge Vijayakant Mishra got the buffalo brought to the police station and let it loose. He then asked both the claimants to call out the animal saying that the real owner will be decided by the animal itself.

Whomsoever it will go, that person will be its real owner, said the cops.

As the two claimants called out the buffalo, it identified its owner immediately. The buffalo responded to Dharmendra’s call and ignored Virendra. It was handed over to Dharmendra finally.

“A few days ago, a complaint of theft of a buffalo was lodged. Both sides were asserting their claim on it. Then I decided to leave the decision on the buffalo itself. The matter was settled and the buffalo was given to its real owner,” said SSI.