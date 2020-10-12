DSC jawan who went into hiding after killing senior surrenders in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

KATNI: The Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawan who went into hiding after allegedly killing his senior at an ordnance factory in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district surrendered on Monday after almost 38 hours, a police official said.

The incident took place on Saturday when havaldar Sakat Singh (aged around 55) fired five shots at Naib Subedar Ashok Shikara (45) from a rifle around 7.55 pm.

Singh then hid himself somewhere in the Ordnance Factory Katni's (OFK) huge compound having many buildings and tall bushes, giving anxious moments to DSC officials and police.

As Singh was armed with an INSAS rifle with around 15 to 20 live bullets and had threatened that he would kill himself if someone came close to him, the DSC and police personnel remained on their toes to deal with any kind of emergency situation.

The DSC officials on Sunday also roped in a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Army from Jabalpur.

"He surrendered around 10 am on Monday," Katni Superintendent of Police Lalit Shakyavar said.

Before surrendering, the accused created drama.

"At times, he expressed his readiness to surrender, but changed his mind the next moment and switched off his mobile phone. We all tried our best and kept on persuading him to surrender," the official said.

According to another police official, the havaldar was involved in handling deployments and finances at the corps earlier.

As per the initial investigation, after Naib Subedar Shikara came in some time back, a fight over supremacy started between them and the shooting was its fallout, he said.

Shikaras body was handed over to his family after post-mortem on Sunday, the official said.

The OFK has a strength of around 1,200 workers.

The DSC is tasked with guarding ordnance factories across the country.