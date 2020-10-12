STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal has reported total 2,687 active cases and 250 deaths due to novel Coronavirus until October 11, as per the Ministry of Health.

Published: 12th October 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 05:41 PM

Jairam Thakur (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirus.

"On doctor's advice, I have isolated myself at my official residence," he added.

Apart from Thakur, his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa and Haryana CM M L Khattar have tested positive earlier since the pandemic began.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu too tested positive last month but a repeat test came out negative.

Earlier ten MLAs in the 68-member state assembly had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj tested positive for novel coronavirus on October seven.

Before that, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the ministers have recovered from the virus.

Power Minister Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had attended the monsoon session last month after their recovery.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur resumed his duty in state secretariat on September 21 after his recovery.

He had tested positive on September 3.

He could not attend the session which was held from September 7 to 18.

BJP MLA Surender Shourie on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2.

Nachan BJP MLA Vinod Kumar Chauhan had tested COVID positive for the infection on September 22, Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal had tested positive on September 20, two days after the monsoon session of the assembly adjourned sine die.

On the first day of the session on September 7, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive.

She had attended the session before her COVID-19 test was conducted.

Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana tested positive on September 6.

Rohru MLA Mohanlal Brakta also tested positive a few weeks ago.

More from Nation.
