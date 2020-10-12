STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: Cop gives electric shock on genitals of theft accused

People took to the streets on Sunday and blocked Medininagar-Garhwa road under Chainpur police station for several hours on Sunday to protest against the incident.

Published: 12th October 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A man has alleged that police gave him electric shock on his private parts to make him confess the crime he did not commit. He was detained by the officer-in-charge of Chainpur Police Station in Palamu in a theft case. 

He, however, was released a day after the cops failed to make him confess to the crime.

The district SP had ordered a probe into the incident after the victim approached him for justice.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets on Sunday and blocked Medininagar-Garhwa road under Chainpur police station for several hours on Sunday to protest against the incident.

“A complaint has been received by Rajnikant Dubey, 35, against officer-in-charge of Chainpur Police Station Sumit Kumar, alleging him of giving electric
shocks on his private parts during interrogation. He was detained in connection with a theft case. We got the man examined by a doctor and the report is expected by Monday evening following which action will be taken accordingly,” said Palamu SP Sanjeev Kumar. 

The SP said that Medininagar SDPO Sandeep Kumar Gupta has also been asked to get into the details of the matter.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric shock private parts Chainpur police station Jharkhand
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp