Jharkhand: Cop gives electric shock on genitals of theft accused

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A man has alleged that police gave him electric shock on his private parts to make him confess the crime he did not commit. He was detained by the officer-in-charge of Chainpur Police Station in Palamu in a theft case.

He, however, was released a day after the cops failed to make him confess to the crime.

The district SP had ordered a probe into the incident after the victim approached him for justice.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets on Sunday and blocked Medininagar-Garhwa road under Chainpur police station for several hours on Sunday to protest against the incident.

“A complaint has been received by Rajnikant Dubey, 35, against officer-in-charge of Chainpur Police Station Sumit Kumar, alleging him of giving electric

shocks on his private parts during interrogation. He was detained in connection with a theft case. We got the man examined by a doctor and the report is expected by Monday evening following which action will be taken accordingly,” said Palamu SP Sanjeev Kumar.

The SP said that Medininagar SDPO Sandeep Kumar Gupta has also been asked to get into the details of the matter.