STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi hits out at Opposition for attempt to derail reforms

PM Narendra Modi lashed out at the critics of his government’s agri-reforms, saying they do not want farmers to become self-reliant.

Published: 12th October 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the critics of his government’s agri-reforms, saying they do not want farmers to become self-reliant. 

“Many people don’t want villages, the poor, the farmer and the labourer to be aatmanirbhar (self-reliant),” he said, speaking at a programme to launch the physical distribution of property cards under the ‘SVAMITVA’  scheme. 

The PM said his government’s measures to empower farmers, including by directly transferring money to them, have hit the middleman hard by wiping out their source of “illegitimate earnings”. He charged that the opposition strengthened its power through the middlemen.

“They are upset not for farmers but for themselves. For ages they strengthened their power through middlemen,” the PM said. 

The SVAMITVA scheme is aimed at providing legal documents for properties held by rural households.

“The beneficiaries will have a right, a legal document of owning their houses. The country has taken another major step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the PM said. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Agriculture Reforms
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp