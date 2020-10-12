STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will raise in Parliament issue of 'vulgarity' in Bhojpuri songs: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan

The film actor said Bhojpuri language is 1,000 years old and it is spoken by crores of people but some are tarnishing the image of the language by using "vulgar" words in Bhojpuri songs.

Published: 12th October 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon session in New Delhi Saturday Sept. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday said he will raise in Parliament the issue of "vulgarity" in Bhojpuri songs and demand a stringent law against it.

The film actor said Bhojpuri language is 1,000 years old and it is spoken by crores of people but some are tarnishing the image of the language by using "vulgar" words in Bhojpuri songs.

"I will raise the matter of vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs in Parliament and demand for a stringent law against vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs," the local MP said while addressing a press conference here.

"I will also discuss with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh for films, especially for Bhojpuri language," he said.

The actor said Gorakhpur will soon become a hub of film shoots.

"It is a dream which I and the CM have seen and I am very happy that it is coming true. Gorakhpur will become a film shooting hub, especially for regional cinema like Bhojpuri cinema. Sixty episodes of a web series will be shot here. All the artists will be of Purvanchal in the episodes shot in the city," he said.

"I had a discussion with the vice chancellor of DDU Gorakhpur University and he is planning to open an acting and film making institute," the MP said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Kishan Bhojpuri songs BJP
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp