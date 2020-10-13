30-year-old woman, daughter murdered at home in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: A 30-year-old woman and her daughter were found murdered at their house in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening at the house of Prasad Patel in Sirathu locality in Saini area, they said.

Patel was not at the house when his wife and daughter were killed, police said.

While Patel's wife Sarita was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, their 8-year-old daughter Tanu was strangled, they said.

The victims were living in a rented accommodation near the residence of Sirathu BJP MLA Sheetla Prasad Patel.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained, he said.