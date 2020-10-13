STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another UP horror: Chemical poured on three sisters sleeping on their roof in Gonda

The three are undergoing treatment at the district hospital and they are out of danger, according to doctors.

Acid Attack

By PTI

GONDA: Three sisters suffered burn injuries allegedly when someone poured a chemical on them while they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Paksa village, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the incident took place on Monday night when they were sleeping on the roof of their house.

An unknown person poured a chemical on the eldest girl Khusbu (17) and some of it fell on her younger sisters -- Komal (7) and Muskaan (5) -- who were also sleeping with her.

To a question on whether it was an acid attack, the SP said, "The chemical used in the attack is yet to be ascertained. It will be clear after a probe by experts."

He said it was suspected that a person living in the vicinity had committed this crime.

"A case has been registered against unknown persons and the guilty will be arrested soon," the SP said.

Senior police officials along with a dog squad and forensic team reached the spot to gather evidence.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over THE above incident, saying the Uttar Pradesh government's "politically motivated" narrative of "protecting" and justifying perpetrators of crimes against women has emboldened them.

Tagging a video in which the father of the girls is narrating the incident to media persons, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "This man's three daughters aged 17, 10 & 8 were asleep in their home when someone entered and threw acid on them."

"The UP government's politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state," she said.

The Congress has also been attacking the UP government over the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman from the district was allegedly raped and attacked by four men.

She later succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital.

The Yogi Adityanath government is fighting severe criticism for its handling of the Hathras case, particularly after the local police cremated the woman's body at night allegedly without the family's approval.

However, officials said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".

The probe into the case has been taken over by the CBI.

