Arunachal: Panel seeks fair probe into assault on married woman who eloped with another man

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) condemned the assault on a woman even as it urged the police to ensure a free and fair investigation into the case.

The victim was beaten up and her clothes were ripped apart by a mob of villagers after she had eloped with a man to get respite from domestic violence. She had reportedly suffered miscarriage twice due to assault by her husband. She hails from a village in Diyun circle of the state’s Changlang district.

Radhilu Chai Techi, who is the chairperson of APSCW, said the Commission had already passed instructions to the district authorities and the police to conduct a free and fair investigation and book the culprits.

An FIR against 38 people was lodged with the police earlier. The victim has been advised to file a separate case of domestic violence against her husband and his family in consultation with APSCW.

So far, 15 people have been arrested by the police. The remaining others went into hiding.

Changlang District Magistrate Devansh Yadav told this newspaper that the incident occurred in the wee hours of September 26 but the matter came to light a few days ago after some videos of it had gone viral on social media.

“The victim hails from Namsai (in Arunachal) and she was staying with her husband at his house in Diyun. On September 23, she had eloped with a man. Two days later, the family of her lover and other villagers contacted her to return with an assurance that the duo would be protected,” Yadav said, adding, “When they arrived late on that night, some people cut off her hair and tore apart her clothes partially. She was rescued the next morning”.