STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal: Panel seeks fair probe into assault on married woman who eloped with another man

Radhilu Chai Techi, who is the chairperson of APSCW, said the panel passed instructions to the district authorities and the police to book the culprits.

Published: 13th October 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women Radhilu Chai Techi (Photo | Twitter/@APSCW1)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) condemned the assault on a woman even as it urged the police to ensure a free and fair investigation into the case.

The victim was beaten up and her clothes were ripped apart by a mob of villagers after she had eloped with a man to get respite from domestic violence. She had reportedly suffered miscarriage twice due to assault by her husband. She hails from a village in Diyun circle of the state’s Changlang district.

Radhilu Chai Techi, who is the chairperson of APSCW, said the Commission had already passed instructions to the district authorities and the police to conduct a free and fair investigation and book the culprits.

An FIR against 38 people was lodged with the police earlier. The victim has been advised to file a separate case of domestic violence against her husband and his family in consultation with APSCW.

So far, 15 people have been arrested by the police. The remaining others went into hiding.

Changlang District Magistrate Devansh Yadav told this newspaper that the incident occurred in the wee hours of September 26 but the matter came to light a few days ago after some videos of it had gone viral on social media.

“The victim hails from Namsai (in Arunachal) and she was staying with her husband at his house in Diyun. On September 23, she had eloped with a man. Two days later, the family of her lover and other villagers contacted her to return with an assurance that the duo would be protected,” Yadav said, adding, “When they arrived late on that night, some people cut off her hair and tore apart her clothes partially. She was rescued the next morning”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh APSCW women's commission Radhilu Chai Techi elopment
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp