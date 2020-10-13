STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Case against Haryana BKU chief for 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi

Reacting to it, the farmer leader alleged that the government is using such tactics to suppress the voice of farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Kurukshetra police on Tuesday booked Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint was lodged at the Shahbad police station, barely hours after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) appealed to farmers to burn the prime minister's effigies during the Dussehra festival.

The complaint was lodged by a social activist, Sahil.

Reacting to it, the farmer leader alleged that the government is using such tactics to suppress the voice of farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Police said the BKU chief has been booked for allegedly "promoting enmity" between different groups and the intent to provoke the "breach of peace" besides other charges.

"A case has been registered under various Sections of the IPC against him and further investigations are under progress," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal told PTI over the phone.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a video message, in which the BKU leader is seen asking farmers to burn effigies of the prime minister in all blocks in protest against the farm laws.

Social activist Sahil said in his complaint that he was looking into his Facebook account when he came across the BKU chief's video message, in which he used derogatory words against the prime minister.

The complainant further alleged that the video message was inflammatory, which could create unrest and enmity amongst various sections of society.

He said if no action is taken against Singh for his statements, it would cause harm to the unity of the country.

Kurukshetra SP Rajesh Duggal said similar complaints against Singh, including from former Ladwa BJP MLA Dr Pawan Saini, have been received at various police stations in the district.

He said all such complaints will be clubbed with the FIR registered at Shahbad for investigation and necessary action.

Reacting to the FIR against him, Gurnam Singh said, "I have learnt that two more cases on similar grounds have been registered against me in the state today. The government is using such tactics to suppress the voice of farmers but they will not succeed."

"They have only one option, which is to withdraw the anti-farmer black laws," he said.

"No matter how many cases they lodge, our protest against these black laws will continue till the time they withdraw these legislations," he added.

When asked about his the remarks against the prime minister, Gurnam Singh said they will burn effigies of the PM in every block to protest against the new farm laws.

"Then next month, there will be a one-day nationwide 'chakka jam' against these laws," he said.

The FIR against the BKU leader was registered at the Shahabad police station in Kurukshetra district under IPC Sections 120-B, 153-A, 504 and 505 (2), police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union Gurnam Singh PM Modi
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Soundararaj S
    Burning effigies are democratic way of showing the protest in a democracy. But precautions should be taken while burning the effigy which should not affect public.
    1 day ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp