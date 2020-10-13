STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight arrested after minor student blackmailed, raped in Jhansi hostel; district administration mulls invoking NSA

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said the girl was allegedly raped by one of the accused while others stood outside even as an examination was underway on the campus.

Published: 13th October 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 03:04 PM

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JHANSI: Eight college students have been arrested after a minor girl was allegedly blackmailed and raped inside their hostel here, with the district administration saying it may invoke the stringent National Security Act against the accused.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said the girl was allegedly raped by one of the accused while others stood outside the hostel even as an examination was underway on the campus and the teachers were busy conducting it.

"Since, the crime spot -- the hostel -- was a bit away from the college building, nobody noticed it," the SSP said, adding the girl filed a complaint against them.

All the accused were arrested by Monday night and they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SSP said.

He also said it is a matter of probe as to how the students reached the hostel of government polytechnic institute despite it being closed.

He said a case has been registered and it will be taken to a fast-track court so that justice is served expeditiously and the accused are given a harsh punishment.

"During the probe, it was found that all the accused persons are students of the government polytechnic college. They also extorted Rs 3,000 from the girl by blackmailing her," the SSP said.

Police also said the girl had gone to meet a friend and they were near the college when the accused forcibly took her to the hostel.

She said the accused also thrashed her friend when he tried to intervene.

District Magistrate A Vamsi said orders have issued to rusticate all of the accused from the college.

"The district administration is mulling to invoke the stringent National Security Act. At the time of the incident, an examination was underway at the Government Polytechnic and despite this the accused indulged in the act. Hence, a strong message should go to society," he said.

Under the NSA, an individual can be taken into preventive detention without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed at the local level to help the policemen from Sipri Bazar police station, under whose jurisdiction the crime spot falls, to probe the case, SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

A joint team of the Circle officer (city) and city magistrate are probing the matter.

The SSP said the girl was being offered counselling so that she or her parents don't face any mental pressure.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp