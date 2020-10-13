STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India continues to be among countries with lowest per million COVID-19 cases, deaths

From the last five weeks, there has been a continuous decline in the average daily new cases.

Published: 13th October 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

While the global figure for COVID-19 cases per million is 4,794, India is clocking 5,199 infections. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With focussed strategies and calibrated measures, India has sustained its global position of being the country with one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million and reported deaths per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

From the last five weeks, there has been a continuous decline in the average daily new cases.

"The weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in the 2nd week of October," the ministry said.

India is reporting a consistent slide in the new confirmed cases with 55,342 fresh infections being  registered in a span of 24 hours in the country.

The new low in daily cases is the result of collaborative action by states and UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and aggressive testing, prompt tracking and surveillance, hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across the public and private hospitals and for home isolation, the ministry said.

While the global figure for COVID-19 cases per million is 4,794, India is clocking 5,199 infections.

The UK (8,893), Russia (8,992), South Africa (11,675), USA (23,072) and Brazil (23,911) are reporting higher numbers of cases per million, the ministry said.

The deaths/million in India are 79, while the world average is 138.

"As far tests for detection of COVID-19 are concerned, India is one of the topmost countries," the ministry highlighted.

"With 10,73,014 tests being conducted on Monday, the cumulative number of tests done so far stand at 8.89 crore (8,89,45,107)."

Higher numbers of testing on a sustained basis have aided the early identification and timely treatment which leads to higher recoveries and lower fatality rate, the ministry underlined.

"It would be unfair to compare India with high income countries such as USA, UK, Russia, France etc. as they are not on an equal footing. This is primarily because of its population dynamics which results in a lopsided distribution of resources.

"On parameters such as on the availability of doctors and nurses per million, as also the percentage of GDP spent on health, India's comparison with the other high income countries would present a skewed analysis.

Given the larger context, India's targeted strategies in COVID-19 management and the public health response over the last several months have resulted in encouraging outcomes," the ministry said.

India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases, the ministry underscored.

Presently the active cases comprise merely 11.69 per cent of the total COVID-19 caseload of the country standing at 8,38,729.

The active cases have been below the 9 lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day, the ministry said.

The ministry said that 76 per cent of new cases are from 10 states and UTs.

Karnataka has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases.

Both still are contributing more than 7,000 new cases.

The States which are reporting spurt in cases are Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Also, 77,760 new recoveries were added in a span of 24 hours, according to data updated at 8 am.

With this, the total number of recoveries has surged to 62,27,295.

"Higher number of single-day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 86.78 per cent," the ministry said.

Besides, 78 per cent of the new recovered cases are in 10 States and UTs.

Maharashtra contributes more than 15,000 to the single-day recovery followed by Karnataka with more than 12,000 recoveries.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has been lower than 1000 mark for the successive days.

A total 706 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Of these, nearly 79 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs, the ministry said.

More than 23 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (165 deaths).

Maharashtra contributes more than 15,000 to the single-day recovery followed by Karnataka with more than 12,000 recoveries.

India's total COVID-19 caseload mounted to 71,75,880, with 55,342 infections being reported in a day, while death toll climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Active Coronavirus Casses India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp