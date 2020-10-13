STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Commission for Scheduled Castes issues notice to AIIMS after ex-resident doctor's allegations

Published: 13th October 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Thursday June 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notice to AIIMS, seeking an action-taken report on an ex-resident doctor's allegations that he was denied a post reserved for the SC category because he had raised questions about the interests of resident doctors.

Harjit Singh Bhatti, an MD in geriatric medicine from the AIIMS itself, in his complaint to NCSC claimed that he was the only candidate to have appeared for a walk-in interview on August 28 for the contractual post of an assistant professor in geriatric medicine reserved for SC candidates at the institute.

He alleged in the letter that he was denied selection on the ground that he was "Not found fit".

"When I tried to inquire I have been told that I was not selected because I had represented the resident doctors including as President of RDA, AIIMS and raised questions relating to their interests," Bhatti alleged.

"You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters within 15 days of receipt of this notice," the NCSC notice read.

"Please take notice that in case the Commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission," the notice issued on October 9 said.

No immediate reaction was available from AIIMS on the matter.

