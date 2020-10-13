STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways to run 392 festival special trains between October 20-November 30

The decision was taken as the national carrier is anticipating a passenger rush during the upcoming festive season, the Railway ministry said in a statement.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

rajdhani express, railways

Rajdhani Express (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways on Tuesday announced that it will operate 392 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season.

It also said the fares of these trains will be similar to those applicable for special trains, which means 'special charges' will be levied making the tickets costlier by 10-30 per cent as compared to the fares of mail/express trains, depending on the class of travel.

The decision was taken as the national transporter is anticipating a passenger rush during the upcoming festive season, the Railway ministry said in a statement.

The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand during the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said.

Till now, the railways has pressed into service 666 mail/express special trains which are now running regularly across the country.

Additionally some suburban services are also being operated in Mumbai as well as certain services of the Kolkata Metro.

These new festival special trains, however, will operate only till November 30 and will not have a continued run, officials said.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph.

The Railways has suspended all its regular services due to the coronavirus pandemic since March and is operating trains as per demand and necessity.

From May 12, Railways started running limited special trains to help stranded people across the country to reach their homes in different states.

It started with 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani special trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country, followed by 100 pairs of long-distance trains on June 1.

It also started 80 trains additionally on September 12.

Earlier this month, Railway Board Chairman and CEO, VK Yadav had said Railways will take stock of passenger services on a daily basis depending on the needs of the state governments and the status of the pandemic.

"We have conducted meetings with the general managers of zones and instructed them to speak with local administration and review the status of coronavirus. They have been asked to give us a report after which we will decide how many trains can be introduced during the holiday season," Yadav had said.

While the Railway Board has approved the festival special trains, it will be up to the zones to finalise their details and schedule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railways
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp