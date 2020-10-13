STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will examine demand for inquiry into uranium tank leakage: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Sangma said that experts and government agencies have inspected the concrete tanks and assured him that no such leakage has been detected.

Published: 13th October 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said his government would examine a demand for an independent inquiry into alleged leakage of toxic waste from tanks containing uranium effluents in South West Khasi Hills, weeks after locals claimed cracks have developed in them.

Sangma also said that experts and government agencies have inspected the concrete tanks and assured him that no such leakage has been detected.

"We will get the demand examined...and after holding discussions with the forest and environment department and other agencies, we will take a call on how to move forward on this matter," he told reporters on Monday evening.

Several NGOs and environment enthusiasts have earlier said that a high level of radioactive emission has been recorded in areas close to the storage tanks.

"We are equally concerned about the situation. As I said, all agencies working on this have clearly indicated that no such leakage has occurred," the chief minister said.

Meghalaya is the third uranium-rich state in the country, after Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) -- a splinter group of Khasi Students' Union - had, in particular, demanded an independent probe into last month's alleged leak, and sought the intervention of environment minister James Sangma.

It threatened to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT), if the government fails to address local concerns.

"We want the government to immediately institute an independent inquiry by an expert team into the apparent leakage of radioactive effluents from the uranium tanks in South West Khasi Hills district," HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin told PTI.

He said a recent inspection by an HYC delegation found out that four effluent-storage tanks and two other reservoirs have developed wide cracks.

"Given the circumstances, the government should take measures to seal these uranium tanks immediately in the interest of local people," Kharjahrin said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp