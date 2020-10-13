STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With no NOC in sight, hope to save decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' slowly sinking

Shree Ram Group, the owner of the warship, on Monday said it was willing to wait for three more days to enable the firm, Envitech Marine Consultants Pvt Ltd, to obtain a NOC from the Centre.

Published: 13th October 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

INS Viraat during its last journey from Naval Dockyard to Alang in Gujarat where it will be dismantled in Mumbai Saturday Sept. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The hope to save decommissioned warship "Viraat" from dismantling is fading with each passing day as the private firm which showed interest in converting the iconic vessel into a museum is yet to acquire an NOC for the project from the Centre.

Shree Ram Group, the Gujarat-based owner of the warship, on Monday said it was willing to wait for three more days to enable the firm, Envitech Marine Consultants Pvt Ltd, to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Centre for its museum project.

The majestic aircraft carrier, which was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017, was purchased by Shree Ram Group, an Alang-based shipbreaker, for a sum of Rs 38.54 crore at an auction in July this year.

Earlier this month, Chairman of the Group, Mukesh Patel, had sought Rs 100 crore from Mumbai-based Envitech Marine, which is making last ditch efforts to save the warship from being dismantled and to convert it into a maritime museum.

"I am ready to give away the warship for Rs 100 crore as the Mumbai-based firm is doing this out of patriotism. But, only money is not the issue here."

"As per rules, the firm can not buy the ship from me without an NOC from the Centre," Patel told PTI.

"I am waiting for the firm to approach me with the NOC since more than two weeks now. But, I have learned that the firm has not received the NOC yet."

"But, I will still wait till October 15 when the high tide would come. After that, I will have to start the dismantling process,"he said.

High tide helps tow the ship till the dismantling plot on the shore of Alang, a coastal town in Bhavnagar district which houses the world's largest ship-breaking yard.

After being brought from Mumbai, the ship is currently berthed in the sea around 1km away from the Alang shore.

V K Sharma, managing director of Envitech Marine, was not available for comments.

He had earlier expressed confidence about getting the NOC from the Centre so that Viraat can be converted into a museum and preserved for posterity.

Sharma had claimed he received support from the Goa government in his patriotic endeavour.

Viraat, the world's longest serving warship, was decommissioned by the Indian Navy after three decades in service.

It is the second aircraft carrier slated to be broken down in India.

In 2014, another decommissioned warship, Vikrant, was dismantled in Mumbai.

The 70-year-old aircraft carrier, in its earlier avatar, had won the Falklands War against Argentina in 1982 for the Royal British Navy.

Viraat weighs about 27,800 tonnes and served in the British Navy as 'HMS Hermes' from November 1959 to April 1984.

After undergoing refurbishment, the vessel was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viraat Indian Navy Shree Ram Group
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp