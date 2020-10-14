STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80-year-old Meghalaya man buried alive for 'practising witchcraft', eight held

After investigation, the police later found out that Morris had been buried alive in the village as he was accused of practising witchcraft and casting a spell on his niece

Published: 14th October 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Body of an 80-year-old man who allegedly buried alive by his kin over suspicion of practising witchcraft in West Garo Hills, was exhumed for investigation

Body of an 80-year-old man who allegedly buried alive by his kin over suspicion of practising witchcraft in West Garo Hills, was exhumed for investigation (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

SHILLONG: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by his kin on suspicion of him being a practitioner of witchcraft here in West Garo Hills, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Morris Marngar and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police exhumed the body out of a pit five feet deep and the officials and the villagers present there said that they could see that the hands and legs were tied up; legs covered by a sack and tied up with a rope while the face was covered by a cloth.

Speaking to ANI, Home minister Lakhmen Rynbui said: "It is very sad that this incident happened. The law which is there can take care of all the crimes that are happening. Law and order is in place and an investigation is underway."As per the police, an FIR registered by the headman of Mawliehbah Mawnar village at Nongstoin Police Station in connection with the matter claimed that Morris was taken away by a group of people, including four of his nephews on the pretext of some important work. However, he never returned home following which his family members sought police's help assuming that he may have been abducted.

The daughter of the deceased has given the name of nephews of the victim.

After investigation, the police later found out that Morris had been buried alive in the village as he was accused of practising witchcraft and casting a spell on his niece, who had been ailing for the past few months.

Further investigation is underway.

