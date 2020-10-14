STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A-G goes after TV trial of pending court cases

The charges pertain to Bhushan’s interview to Tehelka magazine in 2009 in which he said half of India’s CJIs till then were corrupt.

K K Venugopal (Twitter/@KKV1931)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the unbridled commentary by the electronic media on sub-judice matters, Attorney General K K Venugopal said on Tuesday such agenda-driven broadcasts are aimed at influencing judges and public perception. 

“Today, when I watch TV, I see comments about the bail application based on statements made to police. Channels play conversations when a bail plea is coming up, causing damage to the accused,” the AG told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, which had assembled to hear a contempt petition against lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The charges pertain to Bhushan’s interview to Tehelka magazine in 2009 in which he said half of India’s CJIs till then were corrupt. Venugopal also pointed out how articles on the Rafale case appeared on the same day the court was to hear petitions against the deal. “This (media trial) issue needs to be addressed as well,” the AG said. 

