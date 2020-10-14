STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CHILDLINE 1098 partners with Uber to provide free rides to child care professionals

Published: 14th October 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:20 PM

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CHILDLINE India Foundation (CIF) on Wednesday said it has partnered with Uber by being provided 30,000 free rides to their child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress.

"It also includes mobility support to CHILDLINE 1098 personnel in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, where the CIF operates their contact centres," it said.

Speaking about the partnership, Anjaiah Pandiri, Executive Director, CIF, said, "With their support we will be able to respond to and reach children in distress whenever and wherever needed."

Speaking about Uber's ongoing efforts, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, and South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to partner with CHILDLINE 1098, a phone number that spells hope for millions of children across India, and work towards building a brighter future for India's youngest citizens.

"At Uber, we are committed to supporting some of the most vulnerable citizens in the country, impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our association with CHILDLINE 1098 gives us an opportunity to make a difference for those who are often unable to fend for or help themselves," Singh said.

