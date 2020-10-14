Covid takes sheen off Arni silk sarees, Deepavali season looks bleak

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Covid pandemic has taken the sheen off the famous Arni silk sarees as the producers and traders are staring at a bleak Deepavali season this time around.

About 60% of the looms weaving the glittering silk brand of Arni have gone silent ever since the pandemic hit. Scores of labourers, designers and craftsmen have lost their jobs.

Deepavali season used to be abuzz with activities of silk saree production. But this time, there is no sign of any enthusiasm among most of the producers and traders.

“We don’t get much order for supplying silk sarees for this year’s Deepavali season because of the Covid pandemic. Our customers (major retail stores) are saying that they haven’t yet cleared stocks,” said DH Gururaja Rao, president of Arni Silk Cloth Merchants Association.

Hardships in selling the sarees through online stores are a handicap for the traders. Gururaja Rao noted, “We can’t sell the sarees online because the buyer has to check the sarees physically. The subtle changes in colours, pattern and the golden thread make much difference in seeing physically.”

The situation is so bad that many of the silk producers and traders are not able to pay bonus for their employees. “It is the first time in 34 years that I am not able to pay the Deepavali bonus for the staff this time due to Covid impact,” he stated.

The spike in the cost of silver and gold-coated threads has rubbed salt to the wounds as it results in the spiralling of production cost.

While most of the producers and traders suffer the worst, the cooperative silk societies can breathe a little easy as they found a saviour in Cooptex which has placed orders for purchasing silk sarees.

According to R Ganesan, manager of Athimalaipattu Arignar Anna Cotton cum Silk Production and Sales Society, “We got purchase order worth Rs. 98 lakh from Cooptex, so our members are able to get orders for silk sarees production.”

Last year, the society sold silk sarees during Deepavali season to the tune of Rs. 1.25 crore. As many as 265 members of the society are actively engaged in the production of silk sarees, besides lungi and towels, he noted.