STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Death toll in explosion at Aligarh's Delhi Gate rises to four, 12 injured

The explosion apparently caused by a gas cylinder on Tuesday had ripped apart at least half a dozen neighbouring houses in Khatikaan locality under the Delhi Gate Police Station area.

Published: 14th October 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The death toll in the explosion at a toy factory in Delhi Gate area here has risen to four, while a dozen people have sustained injuries in the incident, police said on Wednesday.

The explosion apparently caused by a gas cylinder on Tuesday had ripped apart at least half a dozen neighbouring houses in Khatikaan locality under the Delhi Gate Police Station area.

Among the four dead are two brothers--Manoj (38) and Vishal alias Vicky (32)--who owned the factory where toy pistols were produced for over 50 years, police said.

The factory is located in a huge compound owned by the deceased's uncle Surinder Bhilwarey.

Two others who died in the incident have been identified as Pankaj (30) and Abhishek (26), they said.

Talking to reporters, District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said investigation into the incident would be carried out by a team of experts from different departments, including the fire service department.

He said keeping in mind the upcoming festival season, the authorities would intensify checking operations for illicit storage of firecrackers and related explosives.

District fire department officer Vivek Sharma noted that two possibilities of whether any explosive material used for making firecrackers was stored in the premises or the presence of a hydraulic pressure machine in the factory, will be probed in the incident.

He said only a detailed forensic analysis can reveal the presence of hydraulic machine at the incident site.

Elaborating further, Sharma said such machines have a highly combustible oil and whenever the supply of this oil falls below a certain prescribed limit, the heat generated can lead to a major explosion.

The official added that the investigation would begin after the debris is cleared from the site.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aligarh explosion Aligarh toy factory explosion Delhi Gate explosion
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp