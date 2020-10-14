STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanjurmarg car shed idea was rejected by MVA panel: Fadnavis

Thackeray had on Sunday announced relocation of metro car shed from Aarey Colony and said Kanjurmarg land will be available at zero rate for the project.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The idea of setting up Mumbai Metro-3 car shed at Kanjurmarg as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had already been rejected by an expert committee set up by the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets on the issue, Fadnavis alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has betrayed the citizens of Mumbai by shifting the car shed site and alleged that due to this, the metro rail project will be delayed by four-and-a-half years.

"Mumbaikars' betrayal by the MVA govt!- The idea of Mumbai Metro 3 CarShed at Kanjurmarg proposed by Hon CM Uddhav Thackerayji by integrating line 3 & line 6 is already rejected by the expert Committee set up by Hon CM himself!," he said.

The BJP leader said that the report by ACS Manoj Saunik-led committee, appointed by the MVA government, said the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) be allowed to proceed with the car shed construction at the present site in Aarey Colony.

"Aarey land was the only feasible option to complete the Mumbai Metro project in time, at a reasonable cost & how the environmental impact mitigation made it sustainable," Fadnavis said on Twitter.

"Aarey CarShed was planned as green facility with factors like reducing carbon footprints, solar panels, waste water treatment & recycling, LED lighting to reduce energy consumption," he added.

The report also said that the project is much more environmentally beneficial than the impact caused due to felling of trees, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly said.

"Our earlier Government in 2015 considered the Kanjurmarg option but due to delays & multiple litigations it was finally decided to give up," he said on the micro-blogging site.

"If Kanjurmarg land selected, complications like need for significant changes in MetroLine6 need to be understood.

Ongoing works need to be suspended immediately, right from review to redesign to reconstruction need to be done.

Moreover, question on possible operationalisation remains!" he said.

"Worst suffering for Mumbaikars will be that Metro which was scheduled to be commissioned in December 2021, will be delayed by 4.

5 long years! Additionally, looking at present conditions of Kanjurmarg land, ground improvements & filling works need 2 years, that too after award of contract," he added.

Shifting of depot at Kanjurmarg would not fully address the requirements of line 3 and it will hamper the frequency of operations of both, line 3 and line 6, he said.

He asked why the environment activists were not saying anything even if the car shed is proposed to be set up on "salt pan" land in Kanjurmarg.

"I respect all the environmental activists and want to emphasise that CarShed at Aarey was decided when there was no choice left.

But now, how would these activists justify CarShed at a salt pan land with mangroves & that too on a reserved forest," he asked.

 

