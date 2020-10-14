Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Covid test centres to remain open during Durga Puja

Covid-19 test centres at all government medical colleges in Kolkata will remain operational during Durga Puja. Each centre will have 14 laboratory technicians working in three shifts under the supervision of molecular biologists, said a health department official. A team of four technicians will be present in each of the three shifts at each of the six medical colleges and hospitals. Two technicians will be kept on standby in case of a shortage of manpower. A similar arrangement will be kept ready at the School of Tropical Medicine and MR Bangur Hospital where Covid tests are being conducted.

Don Bosco to start undergraduate college from 2021

Don Bosco, Park Circus, will start an undergraduate co-educational college on its campus from next year. The state education department has already given its nod to the Don Bosco Educational Society last week to start Don Bosco College, a self-financing undergraduate institution affiliated to the Calcutta University. The Don Bosco authorities had a plan to start the college from this year. Since the no objection from the education department came last week, the institute will start its first academic session from next year as the college requires time to appoint teachers and members of the non-teaching staff, said a school official. A vice-chancellor said the launch of the college would fulfil the “need for a good undergraduate college”.

NGO plants 30K saplings at cyclone-hit village

Members of a social welfare organisation planted 30,000 mangrove saplings at one of the Cyclone Amphan-ravaged villages in North 23 Parganas district. The initiative was taken by Alter Life, which said it was an attempt to rebuild the villages ravaged by the disastrous cyclone in May. With the help of the Bengal Forest Department, the saplings were procured and planted at the banks of Dansha river in Rupmari gram panchayat area. Biplab Gayen of the organisation said only mangrove trees can save the villages as a shield against the storm.

No more joint entrance this year

The state joint entrance examination board will not hold any more tests this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and initiated a process to finalise alternative modes of admission, said an official of the board. The board decided to consult the education department. The JEE Board, apart from holding the entrance test for engineering courses, conducts exams for admission to evening engineering courses at Jadavpur University, nursing and other allied courses and undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Presidency University.

