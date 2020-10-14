STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi-laid Rohtang Tunnel's foundation stone secure with construction firm: Himachal Police

The police made the clarification two days after the Himachal Congress alleged that the foundation stone had been removed before its inauguration by PM Modi. 

Published: 14th October 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard outside the world's longest highway tunnel on Manali-Leh national highway ahead of its inauguration. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Congress president Sonia Gandhi-laid Rohtang Tunnel's foundation stone is secure with the construction company which built the tunnel, the Himachal Pradesh police said on Wednesday.

The police made the clarification two days after the Himachal Congress alleged that the foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi for the tunnel a decade ago had been removed before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the Border Road Organisation had kept the stone in the mechanical workshop of the tunnel's construction company SAJV so that it could not get damaged during the construction.

The SP said Lahaul-Spiti police had got a complaint from district Congress regarding the missing stone and it was forwarded to the Kullu police.

This came to light during investigation that the foundation stone is secure and lying in the workshop, he added.

Earlier in a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday said Gandhi had laid the foundation stone on June 28, 2010 in the presence of the then CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister Virbhadra Singh.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, after whom the tunnel has been named, had announced the project during a public meeting at Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong in June 2000.

He had laid the foundation stone for an approach road to the tunnel in 2002.

The Congress leader said if the stone is not reinstalled within a fortnight, the party will launch a state-wide agitation.

"This is an undemocratic, unconventional and illegal step ever noticed in the history of Indian democracy that the legally laid foundation stone of any project approved by the then government is removed after its completion to fulfil political goals of a particular ideology," the Himachal Congress chief had said in a two-page letter.

Manali block Congress president Hari Chand Sharma had submitted the complaint in this regard to the Kullu police.

He had complained that the foundation stone laid by Gandhi at the south portal of the tunnel in Manali's Dhoondi was missing.

Similarly, Lahaul-Spiti Congress chief Gialchhen Thakur submitted a complaint to Lahaul-Spiti police in this regard.

Keylong Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Hemant Thakur had told PTI that the complaint was forwarded to the Kullu police as the stone by Sonia Gandhi was laid in Dhoondi or Solang Nullah in Manali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the all-weather 9.2-km-long tunnel on October 3.

Built at an altitude of 10,040 feet, Rohtang's Atal Tunnel reduces the travel between Manali and Leh by 46 km, saving four to five hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Atal Tunnel Congress PM Modi
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp