Soon, tailor-made courses in IITs for students from foreign countries

Several institutions of higher education in India, including some IITs, could see the introduction of short duration courses, specially designed keeping foreign students in mind.

Published: 14th October 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Kharagpur

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several institutions of higher education in India, including some IITs, could see the introduction of short duration courses, specially designed keeping foreign students in mind. This, said officials in the Union education ministry, is aimed at raising the presence of students from outside in Indian campuses.

“We are asking some of the top institutions, including IITs, to design such courses and take help of even foreign faculty wherever possible,” a senior official in the higher education department of the ministry told this newspaper.

The proposal, confirmed another official, was discussed in detail at an event organised by IIT-Kharagpur.
While government officials said it’ll take some time to finalise the contour of these courses, educationists suggested India should tap the potential of emerging trends in science and technology apart from offering the best of knowledge from the country’s rich heritage and culture.

“Courses in Indian art, culture and history can be repackaged. It will also be a good idea to come up with courses in new subjects like data sciences and artificial intelligence,” said education consultant Sanchita Salaria. The development comes as the government’s own data shows its ‘Study in India’ programme, launched two years ago with much fanfare, has been struggling to attract foreign students.

The All India Survey on Higher Education 2018-19 earlier this year showed 47,427 foreign students were enrolled in Indian institutes in 2018-19, marking only a minor increase from previous year. Officials concede that even premier institutions have been struggling to lure foreign students, but pointed to a silver lining.  “In 2018, about 1,000 foreign students took admission via SII, which increased to 3,000 in 2019,” said an official.

