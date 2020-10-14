Uttarakhand Education department appeals to parents to re-admit school dropouts

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As drop out percentage in state government schools across Uttarakhand touches 11 per cent, the state government plans to approach parents and guardians to convince them to admit their children again in state government schools.

State secretary (School Education) Meenakshi Sundaram said, "Letters are being send to the families of the drop out students requesting them to rejoin. Our aim is to ensure not a single student drive out of school so that she is empowered with education."

Highest drop out percentage from class IX-XII is in Champawat district with 15.69 per cent while Dehradun has lowest drop out percentage with 5.38 per cent.

Second rank of school drop out from class IX-XII is held by Almora with 15.20 per cent followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 14.72 per cent, Haridwar (14.59 per cent), Uttarkashi (11.35 per cent), Chamoli (11.33 per cent), Pithoragarh (10.01 per cent), Tehri (9.94 per cent) Rudraprayag (8.83per cent), Nainital (8.79 per cent), Bageshwar (8.41 per cent) and Pauri (7.79 per cent).

School dropout percentage from class I-VIII remains 3.64 per cent across the state. According to the Uttarakhand Human Development Report 2017-18 released last year, around 38 per cent of the students studying in middle school (Class VI to VIII) in Uttarakhand dropped out in year 2018. Out of these, 25 per cent of them cited the need to support their families as the reason behind quitting studies.

The dropout rate for students in primary to class V stood 28 per cent while 18 per cent of elementary school dropouts said they left school as they wanted to work, either at home or outside. Out of total dropouts, 11 per cent also said they were forced to quit due to unaffordable fees.